Retro gaming subscription service Antstream Arcade is expanding to PlayStation 4 and 5 on September 6th, and to mark the occasion, two PS1 classics will join its library this week.

Worms Armageddon – which is getting a remaster on modern systems – is the first of the two games:

Worms Armageddon was launched originally for Microsoft Windows machines in 1999 by Team17, before being ported to other systems, including the PlayStation. The third instalment in the hugely popular Worms series, Worms Armageddon was developed as an expansion for 1997's Worms 2 before being launched as a stand-alone. Acclaimed by critics, Worms Armageddon was very well received and remains popular to this day.

The second title is Eutechnyx's 1997 top-down racer Motor Mash:

Choose from a selection of different cars and drivers before racing against opponents over six worlds, each with eight courses. The tricky courses span different environments, from the Amazon and Arctic, to the Wild West and a bustling city. The game features different modes to play, including single race, league and beat-the-clock.

Steve Cottam, CEO of Antstream, had this to say:

Top-down racing is always a popular genre for players to burn off some energy, and who doesn’t like Worms?. Celebrating the launch of Antstream on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 by adding two exciting PS1 titles seems like the way to go, and both of these titles are great fun to play, so will be welcomed by Antstream subscribers.

The cloud-based Antstream Arcade offers over 1300 titles across a wide selection of devices, including consoles, phones and even TVs. A yearly sub costs £39.99, while a limited-time lifetime subscription is available for a one-off payment of £99.99.