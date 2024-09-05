While everyone and their auntie has heard of the Game Boy, the Mega Duck is rather more obscure.

Also known as the Cougar Boy, this 1993 rival to Nintendo's handheld was produced by Hong Kong company Welback Holdings (via its Timlex International division) and had a painfully short lifespan; only 24 games are thought to have been officially released for the device, making it one of the less successful Game Boy challengers.

"So wrong... and so very right," says the hacker. "This latest Mega Duck crime [is] possible thanks to great folks doing Game Boy Camera hardware and software dev & research."

The aim is to create a proper version of this device someday, allowing Mega Duck fans to finally gain some parity with their Game Boy-owning counterparts.