A new prop hunt mod is coming to Super Mario 64 soon, according to the YouTuber Drenchy.

The mod is the work of the Mario 64 modder Blocky and was originally commissioned by Drenchy for their YouTube channel. It doesn't work on real N64 hardware but is instead built to be an extension of Super Mario 64 COOP Deluxe, which is a multiplayer mod for the unofficial PC port of Super Mario 64 that requires a legitimate copy of the original N64 ROM to play.

As shown in the teaser for the mod, the game's Prop Hunt mode will work pretty much as you'd expect with the goal being to transform into various objects on several Mario 64 maps to hide yourself from a bunch of hunters and try to survive until the end of a time limit. The video, for instance, demonstrates a group of hiders disguising themselves as everything from coins to trees to item boxes and enemies, with a model select menu allowing them to toggle between these.

Prop hunt is making its way to Super Mario 64! (sm64 coop dx) pic.twitter.com/aQBPRpQoj0 September 2, 2024

Elsewhere, there are also a couple of additional features incorporated, such as the ability to place fake props to trick and temporarily stun the seekers, and the ability for hiders to use object animations to better blend in with their surroundings.

Drenchy also claims it will be possible to use the mod with Limbokong's Super Mario 64 COOP Deluxe Proximity Chat mod, which was another project made for their YouTube channel earlier this year.

There's no specific release date on when the mod will be released besides a "Coming Soon!", but you can stay tuned to Drenchy's channel to check out a few videos before it arrives and help support those involved.