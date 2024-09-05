We recently reported on the GameBaby, a stylish-looking iPhone case which transforms your handset into a fully-fledged portable gaming system with proper physical controls.

Today, we've spotted another product which has very similar aims: the PlayCase. This 3D-printed case costs $50 and has a controller face plate which bolts onto the front of the case, offering you physical buttons to use.

It also has L and R triggers on the back, and you can swap out the D-pad and buttons for alternative options to ensure you get the control style you want – with new face plate styles planned for the future.

When not in use, the controller portion clips onto the back of the case, and the extra parts can be stored in a keychain holder.

Given that it's 3D-printed, we'd be somewhat cautious about throwing this particular case around, but the concept is certainly interesting – and we like the fact that the face plates are interchangeable, given the scope for some interesting alternative options further down the line.

If you like what you see, you can head over here and place an order.