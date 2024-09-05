GTA Vice City is a fun time, but fans of the game will remember one particular mission which gave more pain than pleasure.

The game's "Demolition Man" mission expected players to destroy a building using a remote-control helicopter and was a complete pain in the arse – so we're puzzled as to why someone assumed it would be a good idea to clone it as a stand-alone game.

Erik Games nonetheless took up that challenge, releasing HeliCity Demolition Man on PS4 as a digital download. Costing just two bucks, it saw you "take control of a powerful demolition helicopter as you navigate through a high-stakes urban environment." The goal was to "strategically plant explosive charges in a towering construction site, all while facing off against new and unpredictable adversaries."

We use the past tense here, as Take-Two has obviously taken issue with the title and had it forcibly removed from sale.

Even the trailer has been taken down, as you can see from the screenshots below.

Thankfully, someone grabbed some footage before the plug was pulled.