The Game Boy Color game Zephyr's Pass went on sale digitally and physically last week on Incube8 Game's website and it seems that an "unfortunate" last-minute bug has somehow managed to make it past final QA to those who purchased it.

The bug apparently causes a strange "ending" in the swashbuckling action-adventure game that prevents players from reaching the true ending, so the developer Aaron Gadol (@CRTOGRPHR) has since put out a statement on Twitter directly addressing the issue and offering a fix for those who have purchased a copy.

According to this statement, those who bought the digital edition will receive an updated build in their email, which should hopefully solve the problem.

pic.twitter.com/QRUKLyjMy5 To the daring adventurers playing and supporting Zephyr's Pass: Thank you for all the amazing support surrounding the release of Zephyr's Pass! Please read this important message regarding the current state of the game & shipping. @Incube8Games September 4, 2024

As for those who ordered a physical copy, meanwhile, there is, unfortunately, going to be a small delay, as the team will now have to reflash the cartridges to fix this last-minute production issue. Copies are now scheduled to go out between Friday, September 20th to Tuesday, September 24th, with the developer promising a further update once shipping begins

Here is the full statement posted on Twitter:

"I’m sure many of you are wondering about the strange “ending” in Zephyr’s Pass. To be fully transparent, that isn’t the actual ending. An unfortunate bug made it through the final QA build, which prevented further progress. What does that mean? It means that’s not the final ending! Since release, we’ve been working tirelessly to fix the issue and release a new build with the bug resolved. For those who purchased the digital edition of Zephyr’s Pass, please check your email for the latest build.

For the amazing people who decided to get the physical units: thankfully, we were able to halt the shipment before any games left the warehouse. Because of this, we need to re-flash the cartridges with a fixed build, which will delay shipping to around September 20th-24th. Stay tuned for an update on when these units will begin shipping."

