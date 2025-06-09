Argonaut has announced plans to re-release the Game Boy Color version of Croc to mark the game's 25th anniversary.

Released in North America on 6th June 2000 (the European release wouldn't come until December 1st), Croc was a collaboration between Argonaut and fellow British studio Virtucraft. It's based on the 1997 original, but the gameplay has been adapted to suit the 2D nature of Nintendo's handheld.

Argonaut says it will release the game as a physical cartridge as well as digitally in modern formats.





Well, today’s the day! We’re excited to say that Croc will be returning later this year as a 25th Anniversary Edition GBC cartridge to play on real hardware, and also as an online digital version! 🎉 Back in #Croctober , we said that Croc GBC’s 25th anniversary was coming up.Well, today’s the day! We’re excited to say that Croc will be returning later this year as a 25th Anniversary Edition GBC cartridge to play on real hardware, and also as an online digital version! 🎉 pic.twitter.com/cO7W8R2rbw June 6, 2025

This won't be a straight republication of the original ROM, however; Argonaut says several quality-of-life improvements are planned, including better controls, the ability to save without using passwords, and more.

Croc's Game Boy Color adventure was followed by a 2001 sequel based on the 1999 home console game. This was developed by Natsume Co., Ltd. and published by THQ.