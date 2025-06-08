Irem's R-Type series is one of the most iconic in shmup history, and almost all of the games in its lineage are worth a look—but there's one title which stands out as a clear favourite with many fans, and that's 1998's R-Type Delta, released initially on the PS1.

A 2.5D effort that made excellent use of the PlayStation's (then) powerful hardware, Delta is getting a second stab at success thanks to the efforts of City Connection and Clear River Games, who have announced that R-Type Delta: HD Boosted will launch on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Switch, and PC (Steam) this year.

We're also getting R-Type Tactics 1& 2 Cosmos in 2025, so it's shaping up to be a good year for fans of the franchise.