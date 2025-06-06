A skilled programmer specializing in reverse engineering old games is currently in the process of recreating the PaRappa the Rapper 2's source code, in the hopes of reviving its modding scene that has been dormant for the last six years.

Poly, the individual responsible for the decompilation project, started working on decompiling the Nana On-Sha and Sony Computer Entertainment rhythm game almost two years ago and has mostly been working on it on their own, with only the occasional bit of volunteer help from the community.

Now, though, as the project reaches an important milestone of having almost 50% completed, they are appealing for help from other talented programmers who may be interested in helping out, in order to stand a better chance of achieving their dream.

According to Poly, in a recent Reddit post, having the source code for the game will have a huge impact on what the community can do with the game, allowing them to "mod the game to its fullest".

They also mention it could even potentially pave the way for ports to other platforms, giving developers the resources and information to go away and create ports for other systems.

If you or someone you know is able to help out, Poly can be reached out on the Reddit post linked above or in the PaRappa the Rapper Modding Community Discord, where they are posting updates on the project.

You can find the GitHub for the decompilation effort here.