UK developer Argonaut recently sprang back to life, and its first release was a revisit of its 1997 classic, Croc: Legend of the Gobbos.

While the company is famous for titles like Croc, Star Fox, Starglider and more, it produced a whole host of games between the years of 1982 and 1999, and fans have predictably been asking what's next for the resurgent studio.

One fan has demanded that the 2003 action platformer I-Ninja get the remaster treatment. Published by Namco in North America and Sony in Europe, the game was originally released on PlayStation 2 but would also come to GameCube, Xbox and PC. A GBA version was also in development but was ultimately cancelled.

One day we hope to do that 👁️🥷 — Argonaut Games (@ArgonautGames_) June 1, 2025

"One day we hope to do that," came the reply from Argonaut, which is a damn sight better than a flat "no".

While I-Ninja might not be quite as beloved and famous as Croc, it clearly has its fans—are you one of them? Let us know if you'd like to see I-Ninja return to modern-day systems by posting a comment below.