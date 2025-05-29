Atari has just had its best financial results in over a decade, it has revealed.

The company made the announcement in its Preliminary FY 20251 Revenues and Business Update (thanks, PowerDubs) and claims that, for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025, "revenues are expected to reach approximately $36M (of which ~$29M from Games), a ~60% growth compared to the previous year."

Atari adds that "this solid performance marks the second consecutive year of high-growth, bringing Atari’s revenues to their highest level in over a decade," and cites "the successful execution of the strategic refocus initiated in 2022 under new leadership" as the reason for the positive results:

"Atari’s retro-focused growth strategy has repositioned Atari with a focus on its principal gaming strategy, and targeted market segments where Atari can be a category leader. Over the past three years, Atari has revamped its game portfolio, restructured its hardware operations around partnerships and licensing, and deepened its expertise and publishing footprint through the successful acquisitions of Digital Eclipse and Nightdive Studios. Additionally, Atari has also strengthened the company’s ability to acquire rights and develop content for some of the world’s most well-known IPs."

2025 saw Atari release titles such as Yars Rising, Breakout Beyond, RollerCoaster Tycoon 3 and RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic, while Digital Eclipse and Nightdive Studios—two companies recently acquired by Atari—launched the likes of Tetris Forever, Wizardry: Proving Grounds of the Mad Overlord, Volgarr the Viking II, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Rita's Rewind, PO'ed, Killing Time and The Thing: Remastered. Atari also relaunched the Infogrames label and released the Atari 7800+ console, and has worked with third parties to license products based on Atari IP.

"For the coming year, Atari intends to continue to execute its retro-focused growth strategy across all its lines of business," continues the statement. "In Games, the company plans to continue investing in a dynamic pipeline of new releases, based on high-quality, recognizable, owned or licensed IP, and leverage the development capabilities of Digital Eclipse and Nightdive."

Perhaps the most exciting segment of this report is the news that more "Plus" consoles are on the way. "New Hardware projects will expand the Atari “Plus” platform," says Atari. The range also includes the Atari 2600+ and Atari 400 Mini.

"Licensing is expected to advance a strong pipeline of opportunities," concludes Atari. "In this context, Atari anticipates a continuation of its high-growth trajectory for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026."

The Atari of 2025 may not be the same one that released the 2600 back in the 1970s, of course—the brand name has changed hands multiple times since then—but it's nonetheless quite encouraging to see it still stands for something in the modern era.