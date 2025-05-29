Orbital Media's sci-fi action-adventure game Scurge: Hive is getting a rerelease on consoles & PC later this year, Ratalaika Games and Shinyuden have announced.

First released for the Game Boy Advance and Nintendo DS in 2006, the isometric adventure game saw players inhabit the role of Jenosa Arma, a female bounty hunter who is contracted by the military to embark on a top-secret salvage mission to a science laboratory on a distant planet. It is here that she encounters the titular "Scurge" — a parasitic virus that has transformed the planet's inhabitants into deadly organisms intent on furthering its spread.

Instantly infected, but armed with a suit capable of resisting the virus, Arma must carry out her mission, using her various weapons and abilities to survive the onslaught of biological terrors, while also managing her worsening condition.

It received somewhat mixed reviews back when it was originally published, with the major criticisms being directed at its isometric perspective, which was called "dated" and "impossible to navigate", and which was said to make it "much fiddlier " to aim and shoot. Nevertheless, the game has won some fans online, who have called it a "must play" and "a hidden gem".

According to the social media post published yesterday, the game will be released on Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch sometime in 2025, and already has a Steam page available for you to wishlist.

Here are some of the features you can expect:

Six different levels with boss fights

Boss Rush

Isometric platforming, combat and puzzles

Epic science-fiction narrative

Upgrade your arsenal

“Infection meter” mechanic

Save States, cheats & rewind functionality

Are you excited to see the game getting a second chance in the spotlight? Let us know in the comments!