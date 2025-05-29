If you're someone who happens to love horror and retro gaming, then we have some good news to share as it appears that a new Clock Tower-esque point-and-click horror title is currently in development for the Sega Mega Drive / Genesis.

Created by the indie developer BadTasty, The Bagman is coming to Sega's 16-bit platform, as well as modern consoles and PC (via Steam), and takes inspiration from horror films and slasher flicks of the past.

It follows the story of Eloise, a babysitter who accepts what she thinks will be a routine gig but soon finds her night descending into "horror, slaughter, and terror" due to unknown assailants.





Being made for the retro console Sega Megadrive/Genesis and modern platforms. It's a retro



Accompanied by her friends, it falls to Eloise to keep herself and her pals alive, with the game reportedly featuring a system to command her fellow survivors, timed events that will occur regardless of whether you are there or not, multiple pathways and endings, and opportunities for puzzle-solving and stealth.

A Steam page is now live for the project (allowing you to wishlist it). However, it appears the game is still only in early development, so no precise release date has been provided for when it will launch, or whether or not it is going to receive a physical release. You can keep up to date with the project on BadTasty's Patreon or the game's Discord, or by following BadTasty on Twitter/X or BlueSky.

Here are some screenshots of the game, taken from Steam:

According to BadTasty on Patreon, the version shown above is the same as the Megadrive version of the game (code is shared between the different platforms), with the only difference being how the visuals are rendered.