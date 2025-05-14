Update [ ]:

Polymega's next Element Module is, as expected, an Atari-related one.

EM06 Pro Element Module is compatible with Atari 2600 and 7800 cartridges from both North America and PAL regions.

It's up for pre-order now and is expected to ship in October 2025.

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.

Bundled with the EM06 module is a Polymega Pro Joystick, "an evolutionary design that evokes the nostalgic feel of the classic 7800 controller, blended with the refined ergonomics of modern pointing devices."

Sold separately, the controller is also compatible with arcade games from the Polymega Collection and has an onboard Joystick, Paddle, and Trackball "to give you the widest range of options possible for movement controls."

Original Story: We've known for a while now that an Atari-themed module is in development for the multi-system retro console Polymega, but it would seem the release is closer than we expected.

The Polymega site has been updated recently with a new page simply entitled '06'. This relates to the as-yet-unannounced sixth 'Element Module' released for the console so far. There's a single image on the page, which has the file name 'Atari'.

Atari, you'll recall, invested heavily in Polymega manufacturer Playmaji back in 2023. You might also remember that the latest system update for the machine added support for "future hardware".

The five other Element Modules released for Polymega so far are NES, SNES, Mega Drive / Genesis, TG-16 / PC Engine and N64. These allow Polymega owners to play media associated with these systems, as well as connect up legacy controllers.

We'd imagine an official announcement is going to happen very soon, but it's anyone's guess as to when the next Element Module will actually launch—Polymega's much-delayed light gun still isn't in the hands of those who pre-ordered it some time ago.