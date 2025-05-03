Polymega is getting two new releases as part of its ongoing series of physical releases.
Polymega Collection 9: Strikers 1945 brings together several classic shmups and features the following games:
- STRIKERS 1945 ARC, PS1, SAT
- STRIKERS 1945 II ARC, PS1, SAT
- STRIKERS 1945 III ARC
- P-47: THE PHANTOM FIGHTER ARC, PCE
- P-47: ACES ARC
- DESERT WAR ARC
- D-DAY ARC
Polymega Collection 10: Bases Loaded includes several of Jaleoc's sporting titles, as well as racing games like Big Run.
The collection includes the following games:
- BASES LOADED NES, FC
- BASES LOADED 2 NES, FC
- BASES LOADED 3 NES, FC
- GOAL! NES, FC
- GOAL!! FC
- GOAL! 2 NES, FC
- HOOPS NES, FC
- SUPER GOAL! SNES
- SUPER BASES LOADED SNES, SFC
- SUPER BASES LOADED 2 SNES
- BIG RUN ARC, SFC
- CISCO HEAT ARC
- BEST BOUT BOXING ARC
Both collections launch early this month and can be ordered directly from the Polymega website.