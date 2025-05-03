Strikers 1945 And Bases Loaded Collections Come To Polymega 1

Polymega is getting two new releases as part of its ongoing series of physical releases.

Polymega Collection 9: Strikers 1945 brings together several classic shmups and features the following games:

  • STRIKERS 1945 ARC, PS1, SAT
  • STRIKERS 1945 II ARC, PS1, SAT
  • STRIKERS 1945 III ARC
  • P-47: THE PHANTOM FIGHTER ARC, PCE
  • P-47: ACES ARC
  • DESERT WAR ARC
  • D-DAY ARC

Polymega Collection 10: Bases Loaded includes several of Jaleoc's sporting titles, as well as racing games like Big Run.

The collection includes the following games:

  • BASES LOADED NES, FC
  • BASES LOADED 2 NES, FC
  • BASES LOADED 3 NES, FC
  • GOAL! NES, FC
  • GOAL!! FC
  • GOAL! 2 NES, FC
  • HOOPS NES, FC
  • SUPER GOAL! SNES
  • SUPER BASES LOADED SNES, SFC
  • SUPER BASES LOADED 2 SNES
  • BIG RUN ARC, SFC
  • CISCO HEAT ARC
  • BEST BOUT BOXING ARC

Both collections launch early this month and can be ordered directly from the Polymega website.