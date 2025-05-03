Polymega is getting two new releases as part of its ongoing series of physical releases.

Polymega Collection 9: Strikers 1945 brings together several classic shmups and features the following games:

STRIKERS 1945 ARC, PS1, SAT

ARC, PS1, SAT STRIKERS 1945 II ARC, PS1, SAT

ARC, PS1, SAT STRIKERS 1945 III ARC

ARC P-47: THE PHANTOM FIGHTER ARC, PCE

ARC, PCE P-47: ACES ARC

ARC DESERT WAR ARC

ARC D-DAY ARC

Polymega Collection 10: Bases Loaded includes several of Jaleoc's sporting titles, as well as racing games like Big Run.

pic.twitter.com/aiyKanB7SF It's game day! Announcing two hot new Polymega Collections from Iconic Japanese Developers JALECO and PSIKYO -- Polymega Collection Vol. 9 - STRIKERS 1945 and Vol. 10 - BASES LOADED. Now Available in the Game Shop! https://t.co/sVFF0i6Uc7 May 2, 2025

The collection includes the following games:

BASES LOADED NES, FC

NES, FC BASES LOADED 2 NES, FC

NES, FC BASES LOADED 3 NES, FC

NES, FC GOAL! NES, FC

NES, FC GOAL!! FC

FC GOAL! 2 NES, FC

NES, FC HOOPS NES, FC

NES, FC SUPER GOAL! SNES

SNES SUPER BASES LOADED SNES, SFC

SNES, SFC SUPER BASES LOADED 2 SNES

SNES BIG RUN ARC, SFC

ARC, SFC CISCO HEAT ARC

ARC BEST BOUT BOXING ARC



Both collections launch early this month and can be ordered directly from the Polymega website.