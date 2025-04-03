Polymega's series of physical releases has been expanded with another two volumes, both of which contain releases from Visco.

Volume 7: Breaker's has the following games:

BREAKER'S

BREAKER'S REVENGE

BATTLE FLIP SHOT

BANG BEAD

BANG BANG BUSTERS

COWBOY KID (WESTERN KIDS)

GANRYU





New Polymega Collection Games from VISCO are now available on https://t.co/6YZ6lcnPvB Volume 7: Breaker'sVolume 8: Captain TomadayCheck them out! https://t.co/sVFF0i6Uc7 April 3, 2025

Volume 8: Captain Tomaday features the following titles:

CAPTAIN TOMADAY

ANDRO DUNOS

GALMEDES

UN DEFENSE FORCE: EARTH JOKER

STORM BLADE

BLOCKEN

Both releases come on a single DVD, with a full-colour "Visual Companion" manual, Controller Reference, Polymega Collection Sticker and Collection Pin.