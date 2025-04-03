Polymega Collection Expands With Two New Physical Releases 1
Image: @polymegaHQ

Polymega's series of physical releases has been expanded with another two volumes, both of which contain releases from Visco.

Volume 7: Breaker's has the following games:

  • BREAKER'S ARC, NGCD, AES
  • BREAKER'S REVENGE ARC, AES
  • BATTLE FLIP SHOT ARC, AES
  • BANG BEAD ARC, AES
  • BANG BANG BUSTERS ARC, AES
  • COWBOY KID (WESTERN KIDS) NES, FC
  • GANRYU ARC, AES

Volume 8: Captain Tomaday features the following titles:

  • CAPTAIN TOMADAY ARC, AES
  • ANDRO DUNOS ARC, AES
  • GALMEDES ARC
  • UN DEFENSE FORCE: EARTH JOKER ARC
  • STORM BLADE ARC
  • BLOCKEN ARC

Both releases come on a single DVD, with a full-colour "Visual Companion" manual, Controller Reference, Polymega Collection Sticker and Collection Pin.

[source x.com]