Polymega's series of physical releases has been expanded with another two volumes, both of which contain releases from Visco.
Volume 7: Breaker's has the following games:
- BREAKER'S ARC, NGCD, AES
- BREAKER'S REVENGE ARC, AES
- BATTLE FLIP SHOT ARC, AES
- BANG BEAD ARC, AES
- BANG BANG BUSTERS ARC, AES
- COWBOY KID (WESTERN KIDS) NES, FC
- GANRYU ARC, AES
Volume 8: Captain Tomaday features the following titles:
- CAPTAIN TOMADAY ARC, AES
- ANDRO DUNOS ARC, AES
- GALMEDES ARC
- UN DEFENSE FORCE: EARTH JOKER ARC
- STORM BLADE ARC
- BLOCKEN ARC
Both releases come on a single DVD, with a full-colour "Visual Companion" manual, Controller Reference, Polymega Collection Sticker and Collection Pin.