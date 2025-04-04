Back in 2022, SNK producer Yasuyuki Oda insisted that its acquisition by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund wouldn't have any impact on the games it made, but recent events appear to have proven that statement to be utterly false—and SNK fans aren't happy.

When SNK announced it was producing a sequel to one of its most beloved fighting games, Garou: Mark of the Wolves, there was much celebration. Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves—which launches this April—is highly anticipated, but recent announcements regarding its roster have caused understandable upset among fans who have been waiting more than 25 years for a proper follow-up.

First came the news that footballer Cristiano Ronaldo would be joining the game. Putting aside the fact that Ronaldo is totally out of place in a Fatal Fury game, many fans have pointed out that, despite his high level of fame and achievement, the footballer is mired in controversy; he was accused of rape in 2017 (the case was eventually dismissed in 2022) and, also in 2017, was charged with tax evasion, ending up with a two-year suspended jail sentence and a €16.8 million fine.

Despite Oda's assurances back in 2022, many people have pointed out that Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman's ownership of Al Nassr FC (the football club Ronaldo currently plays for) is surely no coincidence. The Crown Prince is also the lead figure in Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, which owns a majority share in SNK.

Then, this week, it was revealed that DJ Salvatore Ganacci—who, surprise, is apparently quite close to the Saudi Royal Family and has performed at various events in Saudi Arabia—would be joining Fatal Fury's cast.

This news has been met with almost as much vitriol as the Ronaldo announcement.

This was possibly the easiest lay up in fighting game history next to SF6 and Strive. So of course SNK found some way to fuck that up. — Nov Dethmelombread (@ndmb.bsky.social) 2025-04-03T16:33:51.588Z

Genuinely this is the saddest fighting game news I’ve seen in a while. So many people were hyped for this game and had been wanting for this game for 29 years. And then SNK’s hire up’s add these characters that killed all the excitement. I’ll probably cancel my preorder, I’m so disappointed. — ThatKirboDude (@thatdededeeznuts.bsky.social) 2025-04-03T18:04:11.601Z

as the worlds biggest snk fan i can safely say i dont give a fuck about city of the wolves at all anymore — The Grinch . (@hanjuri.love) 2025-04-03T20:51:59.114Z

One of the charming things about SNK is they've been consistently getting bodied since the Aruze purchase and have always, somehow, regenerated enough limbs to keep going. I don't think they're getting out of this Saudi Arabia situation alive. CoTW is going to kill them for good. — Ian (@ianferguson.bsky.social) 2025-04-03T17:24:27.395Z

I just woke up and SNK is trending higher than "Nasdaq" and "Mario Kart World." Do you know how much you have to fuck up to trend higher than an economic collapse and Switch 2 news? — Aaron - Thorgi's Arcade (@thorgisarcade.bsky.social) 2025-04-03T19:00:16.214Z

I'm crying the Saudi royal family bought out SNK and immediately put their pet football player AND personal DJ in the fucking game are you serious — Seri (The Lusophone one) (@solidbeato.bsky.social) 2025-04-03T17:38:37.203Z

