Polymega's GC01 Light Gun was supposed to ship last year, but those who have pre-ordered the device are still waiting for their units to arrive.

The maker of the modular retro gaming system has now given an update on social media:

Hi guys, quick GC01 update : Final production units will be going out to press later this month, release will follow shortly after. More info forthcoming so stay tuned!

Original Story: Tue 15th Oct 2024

Polymega's much-delayed GC01 Gun Controller is shipping soon, we can confirm.

Emails have been sent out to those who have pre-ordered the gun, which will allow players to play titles like Time Crisis, Virtua Cop and Duck Hunt on modern-day televisions. It uses the same tech as seen in the Sinden Light Gun.

Here's what the email says:

We are preparing to ship your order, and to ensure accurate delivery and prevent any additional delays, we request that you take a moment to review your shipping address to ensure your information is up to date. We plan to begin shipping orders in December, so please do not delay.

In case you didn't know, Polymega is a modular emulation system that allows you to play original cartridges and discs for formats like the NES, SNES, Genesis, Neo Geo CD, PS1, Saturn and N64.

