Update #3 [ ]:

After almost a year of silence, we finally have an update on @GabrielPyron and Format_C's in-development Sega Mega Drive / Genesis port of Windjammers.

With the year having gone by with no major updates on the project, we must admit we were starting to worry that the fan game had been quietly abandoned, but as of this week, Format_C has released a new dev blog on itch.io, entitled "It's Alive", confirming that the pair are still actively working on the project, and that they have made some great progress recently.

"It has been a very long time since we communicated [about] the game!" said Format_C. "Because of professional constraints, I barely had any time to spend on debugging the 2P mode, which kept crashing from time to time when releasing the fury effect.

He continued, "I think I have finally fixed the root cause of the issue and couldn't reproduce it anymore !!!!

I order to validate that, I will organize a live testing session in Lyon (France), in April. In the meantime, I will continue to integrate the assets that Pyron provides and finish the second mini game inspired by Shuffle Puck Café

"I wish I could deliver the game faster, but in the meantime, I will share a couple of screens and wish you all a Merry Christmas!"

At the end of the message, he also teased "another surprise" for players in the coming days/weeks on his itch.io page, but exactly what this could be is currently a mystery.

Update #2 [ ]:

It's been a while since we last checked in on the fan attempt to bring Windjammers to the Sega Mega Drive / Genesis, and it looks like there's been some pretty significant progress made in that time.

Since we last posted, there have been a further two update videos. This includes a video that takes a closer look at the port's rendition of the popular dog distance mini-game and its new Mega Drive / Genesis-exclusive power system, and another that focuses on a newly introduced air hockey bonus game and a comparison between the beach stage in the original game and the one included in this exciting new port.

There's still no date given yet for when the game will be finished and released in full, but we're just glad to see the team hasn't lost faith in the project and is continuing to make it the best it can be.

Update #1 [ ]:

Yesterday, @GabrielPyron revealed an updated look at the Windjammers port he is working on (alongside Format_C, Lunoka, and Luke444K), and it is shaping up to be seriously impressive

The latest video shows off a new character select screen and jungle stage, and also features a comparison between the Mega Drive and the Neo Geo version, to put things into perspective. You can even download the latest build now from itch.io to try it out for yourself. Enjoy!

Original Story: Original Story [Mon 26th Sep, 2022 12:30 BST]: A group of fans is currently hard at work recreating Data East's classic Neo Geo game, Windjammers, for the Sega Mega Drive / Genesis.

The group of individuals includes @GabrielPyron — a modder who is also seemingly working on ports of Sunset Riders and Strider — as well as another retro enthusiast named Format_C.

We first caught wind of the in-development port after stumbling across @GabrielPyron's Twitter account, where the homebrew developer has been sharing updates about the project. This has included more information on some of the changes the team has had to make from the original to get it to run on the Sega hardware, such as reducing the original colour palette.

As Pyron explains on Twitter,

"The hundreds of colors of the original were reduced to 16, + HUD that I also use in the BG, the rest go to the characters."

The project, like so many other Mega Drive and Genesis ports, is being developed in SGDK - a free and open development kit for the Sega Mega Drive and Genesis. And right now, you can test out some of the features by downloading builds from the descriptions of Format_C's videos to play in an emulator.

As for a full release — as is the case with so many of these titles — that all depends on whether they can get a sign-off from the proper rights holders to sell cartridges or if the developers can stay motivated enough to develop it entirely free of charge.

Despite the lack of music at present and the obvious flickering beneath the characters (which is an artifact of the game not running at 60FPS, according to Pyron), we think this project looks extremely promising. So we'll definitely be keeping a close eye on how this develops in the future, to provide you with more of its updates as it progresses.

In case you're unfamiliar, Windjammers was first released on the Neo Geo arcade system back in 1994. In the years since, DotEmu has taken over the series, porting it to the PS4, PSVita, and Nintendo Switch between 2017-2018, before following this up with a sequel, Windjammers 2, for Microsoft Windows, Nintendo Switch, PS4, Stadia, and Xbox One in 2022.