Retro-Bit's reissues have proven to be an absolute godsend to cash-strapped gamers who want to own some of the most desirable video games of the past few decades.

We've seen the likes of Gleylancer, Eliminate Down and El-Viento all get new physical copies in recent years, and the company has pulled out some more rarities in 2025, too.

First up is Toaplan Shooters Collection 2, which includes Slap Fight and Grind Stormer (it was supposed to have a third title, but sadly that didn't happen). In addition to the two games (complete with full-colour manuals), you also receive some extra goodies, including a digital clock, sew-on patches, and a sheet of stickers.

While the extra items could be accused of being a little superfluous, serious collectors will appreciate the fact that this bundle grants access to physical copies of two really expensive Genesis / Mega Drive shmups.

Retro-Bit has also re-released T&E Soft's fantasy shooter Undeadline, another game which regularly fetches high prices online. It's hard to call it a stone-cold classic, but it's certainly an interesting game, and it's a relief to have the option of owning a physical cart without having to spend a small fortune.

If you pre-ordered these items earlier this year, you should receive your copies soon – please let us know what you think of them by posting a comment below.