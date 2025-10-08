A while back, the folks over at Retro-Bit announced that they were re-releasing not one but two Rare classics from yesteryear: 1992's R.C. Pro-Am II (NES) and 1993's Battletoads & Double Dragon (Game Boy).

Both were published by Tradewest back in the day, and came at a time when UK developer Rare was seen as one of the most capable Nintendo-focused studios in the world.

R.C. Pro-Am II is the sequel to the popular remote-controlled racing title, while Battletoads & Double Dragon is based on the NES and SNES versions of the same game, and sees Rare's greenskinned heroes teaming up with Billy and Jimmy from the popular Double Dragon franchise.

Retro-Bit was kind enough to send us some samples to check out. R.C. Pro-Am II comes with a sheet of shiny stickers and a stand for the cartridge, and will run on both NTSC and PAL NES systems.

Battletoads & Double Dragon, on the other hand, features a metallic green cartridge. Both come in sturdy gatefold boxes (Battletoads & Double Dragon has some rather low-quality Photoshopped artwork on the inside) and are strictly limited in terms of print run.

Did you pre-order either of these? Let us know what you think by posting a comment below.