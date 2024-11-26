Earlier this year, Retro-Bit announced it was reissuing Jaleco's Rod Land on NES and Game Boy – and now, those same carts are arriving in the hands of customers who pre-ordered them months ago.

We were lucky enough to be sent some copies to show off here, and we're pleased to report that they're of the high standard we've come to expect from Retro-Bit's releases.

Both come with "enchanted, silver sparkle" cartridges, full-colour manuals and individually-numbered cardboard packaging.

The NES version also has an acrylic display stand, which allows you to have the cart on show at all times.

Pre-orders for both are now closed, but you might still be able to find stock at an independent retailer.

Did your copy of Rod Land arrive, too? Let us know with a comment below.