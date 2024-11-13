Update [Wed 13th Nov, 2024 12:30 GMT]: Retro-Bit has announced on social media that it is postponing pre-orders for its upcoming Toaplan Shooters Collection 2, due to "an issue with one of the featured games".

In the statement given, Retro-Bit didn't share any details about which specific game was the cause of this issue but later clarified that all three games from the set have been postponed as a result of the problem. It is encouraging those who want a refund to get in contact with the retailer they placed pre-orders with and has stated that they will be sharing more details on the games once they get the undisclosed issue sorted out.

Here's the statement in full:

"To our dedicated fans: We at Retro-Bit pride ourselves in releasing the highest quality and best experience with each officially-licensed collectors cartridge. Each release brings us great joy and excitement but is accompanied with their own unique challenges. Unfortunately, it was brought to our attention by the licensor that there was an issue with one of the featured games found in the Toaplan Shooters Vol. 2 Collection. To honour their request, we will be postponing pre-orders with our exclusive retailers for the time being. We apologise for this inconvenience and if you wish to have a refund, please contact the retailer from which you placed your pre-order. Thanks you for your understanding and support!

Something that is probably worth bringing up is that this is the second bit of weirdness to occur this year surrounding the Toaplan titles Grind Stormer and Slap Fight.

Back in September, Shinyuden and Ratalaika Games announced via the Tokyo Game Show website that it would be exhibiting digital releases of the two shooters for Switch, PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S, before Shinyuden requested that these reissues be removed from the TGS site and that we delete our article covering them (we updated it instead).

Shinyuden wouldn't comment on whether these games were listed in error or not, and no news has been shared about the games since.

Could it be that there's a potential rights issue we're not aware of? We've reached out to Retro-Bit for comment and will update this article once we know more.

Original Article [Tue 29th Oct, 2024 16:00 GMT]: Retro-Bit has announced that it is reissuing three more classic Toaplan shooters to the Sega Genesis / Mega Drive.

Toaplan Shooters Collection 2 includes Twin Cobra, Slap Fight and Grind Stormer. All three were previously published in the 1990s and are quite expensive to purchase on the secondary market today – especially Slap Fight, which was never released outside of Japan and changes hands for hundreds of dollars.

"In 2019, we released the Toaplan Shooters Collection which included Hellfire, Truxton, Fire Shark, and Zero Wing in one set, thanks to Masahiro Yuge and his company, Tatsujin," says Retro-Bit. "It was our first multi-game collection set and the feedback and reaction we received exceeded our expectations such that people would always ask for more Toaplan. As such, we are very proud to be able to do a second volume that includes three more of Toaplan’s shoot ‘em up titles on the SEGA Genesis/Mega Drive - Twin Cobra, Slap Fight MD, and Grind Stormer."

Each game will be reissued in physical form for $54.99 / €69.99. The games include transparent cartridges, reversible inlays, full-colour manuals and an individually numbered, embellished slipcover.

In addition to the individual releases, a special three-pack will be available for $159.99 / €189.99 that includes the following items:

Twin Cobra collector's edition for Genesis and Mega Drive

Slap Fight collector's edition for Genesis and Mega Drive

Grind Stormer collector's edition for Genesis and Mega Drive

Commemorative slipcase

Celebratory digital clock

Special interview with Game Developer Masahiro Yuge

Exclusive puffy sticker set

Pre-orders open today and will close on December 1st.