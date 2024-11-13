Earlier this year, former Rare artist and BAFTA-winner Brett Jones sadly passed away.

Jones worked at Rare between the years 1994 and 2002 and was involved with titles such as Perfect Dark and GoldenEye 007 as an artist and modeller. His tenure with the company – which was closely allied with Nintendo at one point but is now owned by Microsoft – would result in two BAFTAs and an Interactive Arts Award.

Post-Rare, Jones enjoyed a successful career in the world of visual effects, working on a wide range of TV shows and hit Hollywood films like Guardians of the Galaxy, Jack the Giant Killer, The Last Jedi and Fantastic Beasts.

Before Jones' passing, Kit Cox had opened a crowdfunding campaign to celebrate his work at The Atkins Gallery in Hinckley, Leicestershire, near to where Jones lived and a stone's throw from Rare's Twycross HQ. The funding drive was ultimately successful, and the event has been running since November 4th, 2024, and it ends this Friday.

As we're based locally, we decided to pay a visit – primarily to see the hitherto unseen concept art for Perfect Dark and GoldenEye 007, but also to view a selection of work covering Jones' entire career. This includes art related to Star Trek, Lord of the Rings, Red Dwarf, The Avengers, The Professionals and Doctor Who, some of his favourite TV series.

Jones would later work with BBC Cardiff, where he was fortunate enough to contribute to the aforementioned Doctor Who. His work on the BBC's Code Breakers scooped him a Welsh BAFTA nomination, and he would also work on the CGI revival of Gerry Anderson's Captain Scarlet at Pinewood Studios.

The exhibit also covers Jones' early work, such as a series of cartoons and caricatures created for a university magazine during his study for his MA at Bournemouth University.

"For Brett, creating art was a lifelong passion," says an information board in the exhibit. "He firmly believed that practice was key to improvement, often encouraging others to keep drawing and painting. He was equally passionate about constructive criticism, always eager to discuss art and offer helpful insights - he found it puzzling when others didn't do the same."

Painting was Jones' passion, but in his later years, he traded the paintbrush for a digital approach. "Known for his humour and being somewhat self-deprecating, Brett sometimes referred to himself as 'The Colouring-In Department,' a title he found amusing," adds the exhibit's information board. "We are proud to present a glimpse into the world of Brett Jones' Colouring-in Department."



The Atkins Gallery is open Monday to Friday, 09:00-17:00. Painting Icons: Inside the Art of Brett Jones runs until this Friday, November 15th. Entry is free.