Update [Mon 11th Nov, 2024 09:30 GMT]: Painting Icons: Inside the Art of Brett Jones is currently running at the Atkins Building in Hinckley, Leicestershire.

"A memorial art exhibition by the influential Brett Jones, a 3D Generalist, Art Director and Artist with over 20 years in the Film, TV and Games Design Industry, who sadly passed away in July 2024," says the official site. "From his humble beginnings in Game Design working at Rare Ltd on the now famous James Bond, Golden Eye video game to working on Hollywood blockbusters like Guardian of the Galaxy, Brett was a talented and prolific artist who created art in many mediums including sketch cards and digital art."

(Atkins Building, Hinckley until 15 Nov) Some old Rare devs 'bonding' at Brett Jones' art exhibition.

You can check dates by heading here. Entry is free, and the event runs until the end of this week.

Original Story [Mon 29th Jul, 2024 13:30 BST]: We recently reported on the heartbreaking news that former Rare artist Brett Jones – who worked on the likes of GoldenEye 007 and Perfect Dark – had passed away.

At the time, we also noted that a crowdfunding campaign had been established prior to Jones' tragic passing to create an art exhibition showcasing his work at The Atkins Gallery in Hinckley, a Leicestershire town close to where Rare's Twycross HQ is located.

We can now report that the campaign has been successful and has pushed past its initial funding target of £2,500. It currently stands at £3,200.

"From the 4th of November for a fortnight, I am putting on a gallery show of Brett Jones's artwork at the Atkins Gallery in Hinckley," says Kit Cox, the person behind the two-month-old crowdfunding drive.





The artwork exhibition will be at the Atkins Gallery in Hinkley, from November 4th for two whole weeks! The fundraiser for Brett Jones is now complete and the money has been sent!

Cox noted that the show would proceed regardless of the funding campaign, as the venue had already been paid for. The funds raised would primarily be focused on framing Jones' artwork, which he was in the process of doing before he sadly passed away.

"If you would like to sponsor this skilled artist, please give whatever you can; even a pound would be an emotional boost to the process at this time and wonderfully accepted," added Cox. "Your reward is two weeks when you can go and see the exhibition for free as well as supporting the arts."