Yaba Sanshiro, one of the leading Sega Saturn emulators, is getting an update on Windows-based computers, it has been revealed.

Developer devMiyax made the announcement on social media, stating that the release will coincide with the 30th birthday of Sega's 32-bit system.

This new Windows version will benefit from a raft of updates and bug fixes, it has been confirmed.

Also known as uoYabause, Yaba Sanshiro is one of the most popular Saturn emulators currently available.

Although the version on the Google Play store is listed as Yaba Sanshiro 2, it's not a sequel to the original emulator. The app was removed by Google in 2020 for apparently violating the company's Device and Network Abuse policy. It was assumed at the time that the emulator's cheat functionality was to blame. Yaba Sanshiro 2 is merely the same emulator but with the cheat functionality removed.