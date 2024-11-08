When Sony announced it was digitising the streets of London for the open-world PS2 title The Getaway, it predictably caused quite a stir.

Developed by Team Soho, the game was designed to be a showcase for the console's power, with the promise of giving the player 113 square kilometres (that's 70 square miles) of the British capital to explore in virtual form.

In the end, only 16 square kilometres (10 square miles) made it into the final product, but it remains a remarkable time capsule of London at the turn of the millennium – as has been noted by author and games journalist Andy Kelly on social media:

Kelly's screenshots triggered a wave of nostalgia for fans, not to mention some of the team that worked on the game – including Andrew Hamilton, who worked as a graphic designer on the game and is currently Brand Director at PlayStation Studios Creative Arts.

"I reckon those photos that were used for the textures are still somewhere on a backup drive," says Hamilton on social media. "All taken with Sony Mavicas, the digital cameras with floppy drives. Makes me feel so old."

"Thanks for the nostalgia kick today," Hamilton later adds. "I went for a little look and I found some photos that I don't think have ever seen the light of day." He shares the photo which would eventually become the game's cover artwork.

He also shares the two photos of London's skyline, which were also used in the game's packaging design:

Furthermore, Kelly's epic thread of images helps to identify one of the models in a shop window:

The Getaway was followed by a sequel, 2004's The Getaway: Black Monday as well as a PSP spin-off entitled Gangs of London, which was released in 2006. This would inspire a TV show of the same name in 2020.