The Sega Genesis / Mega Drive launched in Japan in 1988 – that's a whopping 36 years ago – yet we're still seeing new games being released on it.

In fact, there are so many new games coming to the console that games journalist and former GameFan staffer Mollie L Patterson has decided we need a site to track them all – hence the launch of Mega Drive Tracker.

"Unbelievably, 35 years after its US launch, there are enough new games coming for the Sega Genesis that it can be hard to keep track," says Patterson. "Now, you don't have to! I've launched the Mega Drive Tracker, a site that catalogs all the new physical releases coming to Sega's 16-bit console."

The site helpfully shows upcoming titles, and even notes if they're a brand-new release or a reprint. "Unlicensed reproductions, fan or home-brew ports, or digital-only releases are not considered for inclusion," says Patterson.

Clicking a game brings up some core information, such as genre, release date and official website, as well as any PR blurb that has been issued.

