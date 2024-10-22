Blaze Entertainment has just revealed that it will be releasing a new Toaplan Arcade collection featuring six classic games from the legendary Japanese arcade developer.
The collection, titled Toaplan Arcade 4, will feature a bunch of different games spanning a variety of genres, from shoot 'em ups to platformers to beat 'em ups, including Dogyuun (1992), Grind Stormer (1993), Knuckle Bash (1993), Pipi's & Bibi's (1991), Snow Bros 2 (1994), and Sky Shark (8-bit version).
It follows the first volume from December 2022 that featured Tiger Heli, Slap Fight / Alcon, Flying Shark, Zero Wing and Truxton / Tatsujin, the second volume from April 2023 containing Demon's World, Fire Shark, Hellfire, Rally Bike, Twin Cobra, Twin Hawk, Wardner; and the third volume that arrives next month, which will include Batsugun, Batsugun Special Version, FixEight, Ghox, Out Zone, Truxton II, and Vimana.
“We're proud to continue our collaboration with Toaplan, a developer with a deep connection to arcade history,” said Blaze Entertainment managing director, Andrew Byatt in a press release. “The Toaplan Arcade 4 collection brings together a fantastic range of classic games that fans will love, and many will be experiencing these titles on a handheld system for the first time.”
Here is a short description of each game from the developer:
- Dogyuun – An intense vertical-scrolling shooter filled with powerful upgrades and fast-paced action.
- Grind Stormer – A critically acclaimed shooter offering a dual gameplay style with both "Grind" and "Storm" modes.
- Knuckle Bash – A quirky beat 'em up with unique character designs and over-the-top action.
- Pipi's & Bibi's – A mischievous platformer with daring challenges, offering a fun and lighthearted arcade adventure.
- Snow Bros 2 – The sequel to the much-loved Snow Bros, with new characters and co-op gameplay.
- Sky Shark (8-bit version) – A classic shoot 'em up, now presented in its 8-bit version for a nostalgic retro twist.
The collection will be available to pre-order on October 30th, 2024, and is expected to be released in December of this year.