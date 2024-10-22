Blaze Entertainment has just revealed that it will be releasing a new Toaplan Arcade collection featuring six classic games from the legendary Japanese arcade developer.

The collection, titled Toaplan Arcade 4, will feature a bunch of different games spanning a variety of genres, from shoot 'em ups to platformers to beat 'em ups, including Dogyuun (1992), Grind Stormer (1993), Knuckle Bash (1993), Pipi's & Bibi's (1991), Snow Bros 2 (1994), and Sky Shark (8-bit version).

It follows the first volume from December 2022 that featured Tiger Heli, Slap Fight / Alcon, Flying Shark, Zero Wing and Truxton / Tatsujin, the second volume from April 2023 containing Demon's World, Fire Shark, Hellfire, Rally Bike, Twin Cobra, Twin Hawk, Wardner; and the third volume that arrives next month, which will include Batsugun, Batsugun Special Version, FixEight, Ghox, Out Zone, Truxton II, and Vimana.





Toaplan Arcade 4 is the next arcade cartridge from Evercade, featuring 6 great games and arcade classics like Dogyuun, Grind Stormer, and more!



Coming December 2024, pre-orders open October 30!



“We're proud to continue our collaboration with Toaplan, a developer with a deep connection to arcade history,” said Blaze Entertainment managing director, Andrew Byatt in a press release. “The Toaplan Arcade 4 collection brings together a fantastic range of classic games that fans will love, and many will be experiencing these titles on a handheld system for the first time.”

Here is a short description of each game from the developer:

Dogyuun – An intense vertical-scrolling shooter filled with powerful upgrades and fast-paced action.

– An intense vertical-scrolling shooter filled with powerful upgrades and fast-paced action. Grind Stormer – A critically acclaimed shooter offering a dual gameplay style with both "Grind" and "Storm" modes.

– A critically acclaimed shooter offering a dual gameplay style with both "Grind" and "Storm" modes. Knuckle Bash – A quirky beat 'em up with unique character designs and over-the-top action.

– A quirky beat 'em up with unique character designs and over-the-top action. Pipi's & Bibi's – A mischievous platformer with daring challenges, offering a fun and lighthearted arcade adventure.

– A mischievous platformer with daring challenges, offering a fun and lighthearted arcade adventure. Snow Bros 2 – The sequel to the much-loved Snow Bros, with new characters and co-op gameplay.

– The sequel to the much-loved Snow Bros, with new characters and co-op gameplay. Sky Shark (8-bit version) – A classic shoot 'em up, now presented in its 8-bit version for a nostalgic retro twist.

The collection will be available to pre-order on October 30th, 2024, and is expected to be released in December of this year.