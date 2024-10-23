Konami's obscure 1993 beat 'em up Metamorphic Force will be heading to the Nintendo Switch & PS4 later this week (as reported by Famitsu!).

The game will be released in Japan on October 24th and is expected to hit some western storefronts shortly after.

Metamorphic Force, in case you've never heard of it, was a game built using the same hardware as Konami's ninja-themed beat 'em up Mystic Warriors. It follows four young men who have been summoned by the goddess Athena to put a stop to an evil lord, with each individual being bestowed with the ability to morph into an anthropomorphic beast to help them on their quest.

Due to the game lacking a noticeable license and thanks to it being one of the last beat 'em ups Konami developed for the arcades (along with Violent Storm), it tends to be overlooked when people discuss the company's output. Nevertheless, this new release should help give people a chance to rediscover it for themselves and find out how matches up to the company's other big hitters.