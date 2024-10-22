If you're someone who is always on the lookout for new multiplayer games to share with friends and who also has a fondness for the Bomberman series, then you might want to keep a close eye on Nitronauts — an in-development party game from the indie developer Bubble Rocket that is "coming soon" to Steam.

The game came to our attention earlier this week after we spotted some gameplay footage on social media, and it immediately grabbed our attention with its colourful graphics, chaotic gameplay, and adorable character designs.

According to its Steam page, it allows for 2-6 players to team up or go against each other in online and local multiplayer, across three different modes (Battle Royale, King of the Hill, and Territory) and 9 unique stages that all come with various twists designed "to test your strategy and adaptability".

Similar to Bomberman, players will run around each level planting explosives and setting traps to foil their friends, with all kinds of dangerous obstacles like conveyor belts, huge industrial presses, and massive spiked rolling pins making sure that players don't get complacent and are always on their guard. Players can also pick up a variety of power-ups, including a driveable tank, cluster bombs, and laser fences to give them an edge on their competition.

Here is a description of the game taken from Steam:

"Nitronauts delivers a heart-pounding blend of strategy and chaos, where every match is an explosive test of wit and reflexes. Combining the thrill of spontaneous strategy with the satisfaction of perfectly timed explosions, every game offers a new opportunity to outsmart and outblast your opponents. Master the unique challenges of nine diverse stages, all designed to keep you on your toes and your opponents on the edge. Whether testing your luck in the Casino or navigating the treacherous terrain of the Desert, each stage challenges your ability to think quickly and act decisively.

Sadly, it doesn't seem like there's a release date yet, but you can wishlist the project now to help out the developer, if this looks like something you'd be interested in checking out with friends in the future.