An impressive new ROM hack has just been released for the original NES Mega Man, which essentially transforms it into an entirely new game (thanks Retrododo for the spot!).

The hack, which is called Mega Man: Law of Justice, is the work of the Sonic and Mega Man ROM hacker Timaeus who previously released Sonic Swift, Mega Man The New Lands Remastered, and Rockman 2: Back to Basics.

It features new levels, music, and enemies, including a bunch of new robot masters called Blowman, Discman, Boltman, Soulman, Leafman, and Warpman, and a collection of cool unlockable weapons, such as the Gyro Slasher, Disc Blade, Soul Buster, Warp Blast, Leaf Blow, and Zip Bolt. A description of these weapons and how best to use them can be found in a .txt file included in the hack, but we'll also quickly go over them to give you an idea of what you can expect.

As stated in this file, the Gyro Slasher is a weapon that allows Mega Man to shoot 2 propellers in front of Mega Man that spread out vertically when shot, whereas the Disc Blade lets the blue bomber aim a powerful arcade disc that can go through multiple enemies. The Soul Buster, meanwhile, is a projectile that grants Mega Man 1 second of invincibility upon hitting an enemy, and the Warp Blast is a series of projectiles that can also grant the character some extra height. As for the Leaf Blow and Zip Bolt, the first of these fires 3 leaves vertically with the direction changing depending on whether you're in the air or not, whereas the latter summons a bunch of lightning around the character.

Here's a full list of what you can expect from the hack:

New levels

New music

New weapons

New bosses

New robot masters

New enemies

New graphics

Improvements over the original game

A new powerup replacing Magnet Beam, not being required to complete the game.

and much more!

You can download the hack now from ROM Hack Plaza. You'll also need a copy of the original NES Mega Man in order to patch it.