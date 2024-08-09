At San Diego Comic-Con 2024, earlier this year, Jada Toys revealed Wave 4 in its series of classic Mega Man figures on the show floor (as originally spotted by Rockman Corner).

The 1/12 figures seem to all be based on characters from the NES platformer Mega Man 3 and include Gemini Laser Mega Man, Proto Man, and Snake Man.

These will join the existing toys from Wave 1 (Mega Man, Ice Man, Fire Man), Wave 2 (Hyper Bomb Mega Man, Elec Man, Cut Man), and Wave 3 (Helmetless Mega Man, Bubble Man, Wood Man).

Wave 2 went on pre-order earlier this year at some toys & collectible stores (including BigBadToyStore and Entertainment Earth), while information on Wave 3 & 4 currently seems to be unavailable.

If previous waves are anything to go by, the individual figures will cost $19.99, but we'll keep you posted if we hear any more information on their release in the future.

You can get a look a better look at the full range that was on display at San Diego Comic-Con 2024 in the video below: