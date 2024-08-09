Wuhu Island is one of the most iconic fictional locations in Nintendo history and has featured in a wide range of games, including Wii Fit, Wii Sports Resort, Pilotwings Resort, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

However, none of those titles have truly allowed players to explore the island at their leisure – which is why this new fan-made representation is so compelling.

Wuhu Island Explorer has been built using Unity by AtomicLugia and presents the location "in glorious HD".

"Now, you finally can explore Wuhu Island however you want," says the developer.





Made by Atomiclugia on https://t.co/DoghC2KMCg pic.twitter.com/27z8cZI9wC Ever wanted to explore Wuhu Island on foot?Well now you can!Made by Atomiclugia on https://t.co/s7kWyKmgK3 August 7, 2024

"In Wuhu Island Explorer, you can walk, run, jump, swim and dive around this iconic location without any restrictions. And all this in glorious HD! I tried my best to give you the best Wuhu Island experience possible with the Unity engine. This Wuhu Island is from Wii Sports Resort, however, I did some edits, such as fixing small errors, adding areas beneath water and so on. I also added stuff from the Wii Fit Plus version of Wuhu Island, such as the updated light tower, castle and some other stuff, to make it more complete. You can also freely explore Wedge Island!"

You can explore the island with one of eight Mii avatars, and it's also possible to toggle between the default outfit and swimwear. Fast travel around the island is also possible – but AtomicLugia notes that "this is not a 100% perfect 1:1 port of Wuhu Island" and that they are "not sure if the placement of the props and colors of certain textures on the island/buildings are 100% correct."

You can download Wuhu Island Explorer here.