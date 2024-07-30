At this year's San Diego Comic-Con, the comic publisher Udon Entertainment announced that it had picked up the license for the Mega Man series and that it intends to release new comics in 2025, as reported by Protodude at RockmanCorner.

The license doesn't just cover the classic series but also seems to include Mega Man Legends, Mega Man ZX, Mega Man X, and Mega Man Zero — all of which feature in the promotional art shared at the event. Interestingly, Mega Man Battle Network and Mega Man Star Force seem to be absent from this deal, which Protodude attributes to the rights to those series being shared between multiple companies. This was something that Udon's director of publishing Matt Moylan said as much back in 2010 when asked why the games weren't represented in the Mega Man Tribute compilation tribute book.

That's pretty much all the concrete info we have for now, but something else of note that we came across is that following the announcement Ian Flynn, who worked as a lead writer on Archies' Mega Man comic run, has expressed interest in working with Udon on the new series, tweeting "@UdonEnt Please. I'm begging you. Send me in, coach. I'm ready."

We'll try and keep you updated as more news becomes available.