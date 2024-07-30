A ZX Spectrum museum in Portugal has reached an agreement to republish a game for the legendary home computer which was originally released in 1985.

Developed by G.B. Munday and B.P. Wheelhouse and published by CRL Group PLC, Formula One was a unique game for its time, as it allows you to assume the role of a team manager rather than controlling the cars directly.

There's a surprising amount of depth, too, with the player calling the shots on elements such as sponsors, upgrades, tyres and more. Six players can take part, with each player taking turns to make their choices before a race begins.





These tapes can be purchased through the museum shop, both online and in-store, or via Teknamic for international orders. We are excited to announce that the museum, Teknamic and CRL agreed to republish the classic "Formula One" game, originally released in 1985. pic.twitter.com/y1yApOChjp July 27, 2024

"We are proud to announce that LOAD ZX Museum, Teknamic Software, and CRL agreed to republish the Formula One game, mainly thinking of the Portuguese fans," says the shop page for the game. "​​The game can be bought through the Museum shop (locally or online – only for Portugal and Spain)."

1 to 6 players, each controlling a 1 or 2-car Formula One team, compete in this full simulation of a Grand Prix racing season. Before each of the 16 races, you must invest your sponsors’ money in improving your drivers, cars, and pit crew. Your objective is to win the Drivers’ Championship or the Constructors’ Championship . . . . or both!

Formula One is being republished by Teknamic Software and is available from LOAD ZX's online shop for €18.45.