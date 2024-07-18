If you're of a certain age, you may remember Scuba Dive — Mike Richardson's underwater classic all about collecting treasure while avoiding aquatic sea creatures and managing your oxygen levels.

The game was originally released all the way back in 1983 for the ZX Spectrum, by the publisher Durell Software, and garnered some excellent reviews from magazines like Crash and Your Sinclair. It also received a couple of ports to the Commodore 64 and Oric. Although, these would admittedly be slightly less well-reviewed than the original version.

If you're questioning why we're bringing the game up now — well, as recently spotted by IndieRetroNews, it appears that a couple of fan developers over at Space-Time Games and Sunteam have gotten together to make a brand new unofficial remake for PC, and it looks absolutely fantastic from what we've seen so far.

The remake includes the original treasure-hunting game mode "with multiple skill levels", but also introduces "an all-new 'Free Dive' mode" where you can enjoy the underwater vibes without dying, and an atmospheric soundtrack from the artist and musician Paul Weller (no, not that one!).

If this sounds like something that floats your boat, you can download the remake for free from itch.io.