If you're someone who prides themselves as being something of an aficionado when it comes to the world of run 'n' gun games, then you likely won't want to miss out on G Warrior — a new indie action game from Liao Kai, the developer of the incredible 2023 shoot 'em up GanaBlade.

G Warrior is described on Steam as "a retro hardcore action shooting game" and sees players take control of one of two heroes as they embark on a mission to destroy an army of robots and aliens standing in their way.

It features some lovely, colourful retro-inspired pixel art, a range of cool weapons and skills to unlock including shotguns, lasers, and shields, and a chiptune soundtrack reminiscent of the types of soundtracks you'd likely hear on NES back in the day.

There are also a bunch of different environments to explore, giving the game a bit of visual variety, from icy landscapes to underground cave systems, and futuristic ships.

If you want to give it a try, it is available to buy now on Steam for just £4.29. A demo is also currently available to download.