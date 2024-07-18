G Warrior
Image: Liao Kai

If you're someone who prides themselves as being something of an aficionado when it comes to the world of run 'n' gun games, then you likely won't want to miss out on G Warrior — a new indie action game from Liao Kai, the developer of the incredible 2023 shoot 'em up GanaBlade.

G Warrior is described on Steam as "a retro hardcore action shooting game" and sees players take control of one of two heroes as they embark on a mission to destroy an army of robots and aliens standing in their way.

It features some lovely, colourful retro-inspired pixel art, a range of cool weapons and skills to unlock including shotguns, lasers, and shields, and a chiptune soundtrack reminiscent of the types of soundtracks you'd likely hear on NES back in the day.

There are also a bunch of different environments to explore, giving the game a bit of visual variety, from icy landscapes to underground cave systems, and futuristic ships.

If you want to give it a try, it is available to buy now on Steam for just £4.29. A demo is also currently available to download.

[source store.steampowered.com]