Konami has announced that it will be bringing out a 10-CD box set featuring the music of several Contra games in Japan, with pre-orders available now on Konami's online store Konami Style (you'll need a VPN to access the site).

The 10-CD release will feature music from across the Contra series, from the 1987 arcade release all the way up until Wayforward's upcoming remake of the original Contra — Contra: Operation Galuga — that is scheduled to launch next month on March 12th. The soundtrack to Contra Operation Galuga will reportedly include 30 tracks, as well as 15 additional Retro Remixes, and those who pre-order the set will also get an additional CD called "Music From Rocket Knight Adventures", featuring songs from the 1993 Mega Drive platformer of the same name.

Here's a breakdown of what's included on each of the 10 CDs, from what we've been able to gather:

The soundtrack is scheduled to be released in Japan on May 22nd, 2024, and will cost ¥11,550 (roughly £61/$77/€71). Sadly, there doesn't seem to be any plans to bring it overseas at this time.