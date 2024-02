Panic has revealed the time and date of its latest Playdate Update showcase: February 28 at 9 AM PT.

The 14-minute presentation will focus on upcoming titles for the tiny yellow handheld, including an update on the latest game from Lucas Pope (Return of the Obra Dinn, Papers, Please), Mars After Midnight.

Panic has also confirmed that there will be no hardware news revealed during the presentation.

Playdate recently hit 70,000 units sold, with all pre-orders now cleared.