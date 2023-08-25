As spotted by Hardcore Gaming 101 on Twitter, Konami has announced that it will be releasing a new 13-disc box set in Japan covering the music for 43 of its classic Famicom titles (and the NES-exclusive Contra Force).

The announcement was made on the Konami-owned Twitter account Konami Style, where the company revealed that it had started taking preorders for the product, and linked to a store page containing a little more information about its contents.

The 13-disc set is called "Music from Konami Antiques - Family Computer" and is expected to release on November 15th, 2023. It will cost ¥13,200 (which is roughly $90 or £72) and also comes with a limited edition bonus disc (while stocks last) containing the Game Boy soundtrack of Parodius! From Myth to Laughter.

The 13-disc set include music from games like:

Yie Ar Kung Fu

Gradius

Ganbare Goemon! Karakuri Dōchū

Castlevania

Stinger (1986)

(1986) Crackout (1986)

(1986) Esper Dream (1987)

(1987) Green Beret / Rush'n Attack (1987)

/ (1987) Ai Senshi Nicol (1987)



(1987) Meikyū Jiin Dababa (1987)



(1987) Exciting Billiard (1987)



(1987) Getsu Fūma Den (1987)



(1987) Arumana no Kiseki (1987)

(1987) The Maze of Galious (1987)



(1987) Castlevania II: Simon's Quest (1987)



(1987) Salamander (1987)

(1987) Falsion (1987)



(1987) Dragon Scroll (1987)



(1987) Konami Wai Wai World (1988)



(1988) Contra (1988)

(1988) Exciting Soccer: Konami Cup (1988)



(1988) Bio Miracle Bokutte Upa (1988)



(1988) Jackal (1988)



(1988) Risa no Yōsei Densetsu (1988)



(1988) Mad City (1988)

(1988) Gradius II (1988)

(1988) Ganbare Goemon 2: Kiteretsu Shōgun Magginesu (1989)



(1989) Cosmic Wars (1989)



(1989) TwinBee 3: Poko Poko Daimaō (1989)



(1989) Castlevania III: Dracula's Curse (1989)



(1989) Ganbare Goemon Gaiden: Kieta Ōgon Kiseru (1990)



(1990) Super Contra (1990)

(1990) Moai-kun (1990)



(1990) Madara (1990)

(1990) Quarth (1990)



(1990) Kid Dracula (1990)

(1990) Parodius! From Myth to Laughter (1990)



Yume Penguin Monogatari (1991)



(1991) Wai Wai World 2: SOS!! Parsley Jō (1991)



(1991) Lagrange Point (1991)



(1991) Crisis Force (1991)

(1991) Ganbare Goemon Gaiden 2: Tenka no Zaihō (1992)



(1992) Esper Dream 2 (1992)

(1992) And the NES title Contra Force (1992) — It's worth mentioning a Famicom release was scheduled for Contra Force at one point under the name Arc Hound but was eventually abandoned.

Looking at the above, there are some notable omissions you can probably already spot. Many of the licensed games, for instance, like The Goonies, Jarinko Chie, Tiny Toon Adventures, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are missing from this list, likely due to needing a sign-off from the respective rights holders. Nevertheless, it's an impressive package as is, and will be right at home in the collection of any diehard Konami fan.

Sadly, we don't hold out much hope for it coming to the West. So, if you're intent on getting your hands on it, we're afraid you're likely going to have to try using a proxy service or buy it secondhand instead.