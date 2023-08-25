A former Microsoft employee is opening his own retro gaming club in the UK seaside town of Felixstowe this weekend.

Allister Frost, who worked as a Senior Consultant at Microsoft a few years back, has been collecting video games since the 1980s and has previously loaned two original arcade machines – Hard Drivin’ and Race Drivin’ – to the National Museum of Computing in Milton Keynes.

His new venture, called Blast From The Past, is situated on Beach Street in the town and will open its doors this Saturday, August 26th.

Speaking to the East Anglian Daily Times, Frost said:

I’ve always had an interest in computing. I have been in IT consulting for the last 24 years and worked for companies including Microsoft. During that time, I’ve acquired arcade machines, vintage computers, retro consoles, and handheld games from the '70s to the present day. I came up with the idea of starting a retro gaming club a few years ago. I also founded an organisation called INSIGHT in 2019, which is working on mental healthcare campaigns. We also have a double-decker coach that we are converting into a mobile events space. It's due for launch in summer 2024.

Frost also confirms that his Race Drivin' cab is now located in the building, so anyone who visits will get a chance to play it.