Following hot on the heels of The Simpsons arcade machine – which was added to Jotego's Patreon-only beta program last week – Konami's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles coin-op is also now playable on the Analogue Pocket and MiSTer.

"As you probably all know, Furrtek made an awesome research work on the Konami chips used in the TMNT arcade game," says Jotego in his Patreon update this week. "These chips are used in other games and I had made my own version of them based upon his detailed findings. The JTALIENS core uses those chips, for instance."

Jotego explains that Furrtek was working on a MiSTer core for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and while it is playable, it has some issues. "After asking Furrtek for permission so as not to be in the middle of his development roadmap, I decided to make my own core for this board," he adds.

The TMNT FPGA core is now available to those who are part of Jotego's Patreon, and the good news is that the work that has gone into this core should allow for other Konami games to be released. "It is likely that it can be expanded to support several other games, as a minimum, Missing in Action (Green Beret 2) should work with just small changes to it," he says.