If you were an arcade-going youngster at the start of the '90s, chances are you will have put more than a few coins into Konami's superb Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles coin-op. One of the most popular arcade cabinets of the period, this side-scrolling fighter continues to attract fans, even today – hence the recent popularity of both the TNMT Cowabunga Collection and the 'spiritual successor', Shredder's Revenge.

The original arcade machine only got ported to the NES and home computers back in the day, with Turtles in Time and The Hyperstone Heist scratching the Turtles itch for SNES and Genesis / Mega Drive owners, respectively. Poor old Master System owners didn't get any Turtles love whatsoever – but that's all set to change, many decades on from the release of Konami's classic.

Homebrew coder xfixium is hard at work porting Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles to Sega's humble 8-bit console (thanks, Ray Castello), and things are already looking very impressive indeed, with the Master System's larger colour palette allowing for a much closer match to the original coin-op than the NES port achieved.

The music is sound pretty good, too; xfixium is working with Louis The SEGA Nerd on that element of the conversion:

This is one project you'll want to keep an eye on; let us know if you're interested in checking this out by posting a comment below.