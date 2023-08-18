Fans of Falcom's JRPGs might be interested to learn that Japan is getting a reprint of a classic Dragon Slayer collection, covering some of the company's most famous releases between 1984 and 1995.

Dragon Slayer Chronicle was originally published in 2012 and be will relaunched on Windows PCs via D4 Enterprise this year, costing ¥14,080. It will include 12 games.

The box – which was cardboard in the original 2012 release – has been changed to a plastic for this new version, and you'll be able to use special cover inlays to create the box of your Falcom dreams.

The titles included are:

Dragon Slayer

・PC-8801 version ver1.1

・PC-8801 version ver2.0

・MSX version

Xanadu

・PC-8801 version

Xanadu Scenario II

・PC-8801 version

Romancia

・PC-8801 version

・MSX2 version

Dragon Slayer IV Dragon Slayer Family

・MSX2 version

Sorcerian

・PC-8801 version

Dragon Slayer Legend of Heroes

・PC-9801 version

Dragon Slayer Legend of Heroes II

・PC-9801 version

Lord Monarch

・PC-9801 version

Advanced Lord Monarch

・PC-9801 version

Legend of the Wind Xanadu

・PCE version

Legend of the Wind Xanadu II

・PCE version

"The manuals for "Dragon Slayer" and its sequel "Xanadu" are reprinted as much as possible," says the Japanese PR, translated by Google. "Of course, the bag binding is also reproduced as it is! There is no doubt that the feeling of excitement at that time will be revived. In addition, the package image of each title is made into a card!"

The big catch here, of course, is that all of these games will be in Japanese. Still, hardware Falcom fans might want to order a copy, as it's certainly going to be a near collector's item.