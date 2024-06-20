When you discussing the most expensive video games of all time, the 1993 Mega Drive shmup Eliminate Down is likely to crop up pretty quickly.

Developed by Aprinet and published by Soft Vision, it's one of the rarest games on the console; it never saw release outside Japan and South Korea (Samsung published it in the latter region), and this has predictably resulted in it becoming one of the most sought-after games on Sega's 16-bit system; Japanese copies regularly sell for well over £1,000 / $1,800, while the Korean edition has been put up for sale for as much as £7,000 / $9,000 online.

That's why the news that Retro-Bit was reissuing the game came as such a welcome surprise. The publisher has now begun shipping copies to those who pre-ordered, and we were fortunate enough to be sent a sample.

Like Retro-Bit's other Mega Drive offerings, Eliminate Down comes on a transparent cartridge with a cool glitter effect. There's also a full-colour instruction manual, individually numbered lenticular cartridge slipcover and reversible inlay box art. There's also a code printed in the manual which makes the game easier to play.

