Retro accessory maker and game publisher Retro-Bit has shown off some new products at Gamescom, one of which is a Saturn-style arcade fight stick.

The controller features an eight-button arrangement and can be used in both wireless and wired configurations. Two adapters are included – a Saturn one and a USB one (for use on systems other than Saturn).





SOMETHING BIG THIS WAY COMES! @RetroBitGaming shows off a Saturn themed fightstick at @gamescom

Before you get too excited, it's worth noting that this is "subject to licensor approval", and we don't have a solid release date for it as yet.

If it does come to market, this should be a very interesting product for Saturn fans, given the high volume of 2D fighters which exist on the console.

Also spotted in the same images from the Gamescom show floor is a 2.4G wireless Dreamcast controller with a six-button face layout, which would make it ideal for fighting games.