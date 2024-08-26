Sierra's King's Quest series is one of the more famous point-and-click adventure franchises from the '80s and '90s and rightly has many fans to this very day.

One such fan, Brandon Kouri, has spent the past 18 years 'demaking' one of his favourite entries, 1992's King’s Quest VI: Heir Today, Gone Tomorrow, so that it uses Sierra's older AGI game engine, complete with simplified 16-colour graphics and a typing interface.

"It took about 18 years to produce (2006-2024)," says Kouri. "It was made for anyone who loves King’s Quest VI, the AGI game engine, text parser adventure games, or anyone looking for a nostalgic blast from the past. This game was assembled and compiled using AGI Studio. Game resources were created and edited using WinAGI GDS. Certain graphics and sounds were directly extracted and borrowed from copyright Sierra-On Line games from the 80’s and 90’s."

Activision currently owns the rights to the King's Quest series and even tried to revive the franchise recently.

Kouri is keen to stress that this demake is "in no way associated with Activision. It is entirely fan-made, and has been made without permission. It is free of charge. This work is in no way a true or accurate representation of the original Sierra On-Line application."

The game is entirely free to download. You can grab it here.