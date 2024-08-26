KRUMB Games and publisher Judatone Studios are bringing Mekkablood: Quarry Assault to Steam, and it's a release that should be of interest to seasoned MechWarrior fans.

Set in the year 2082, Mekkablood places you in the role of "grizzled former trucker turned robojockey" Bill, who is involved in a dispute with TorxCorp over the mining rights to the valuable resource Fluxiam-7. The evil corp has not only stolen Bill's "treasured figurines" but also his girlfriend, Beth.

Mekkablood features "classic boomer shooter gameplay that's fast paced, and requires keys to move forward," as well as "balanced weapons" and loads of secrets to uncover.

If you like what you see, you can add Mekkablood to your Steam wishlist now.