Retro-Bit's next physical re-release is Jaleco's Rod Land for the NES and Game Boy.

This marks the first time both versions have been released physically in North America – previously, the game was only available in Japan and Europe.

The NES version comes with an "enchanted 8-bit cartridge" and an acrylic cartridge display stand, as well as numbered hardcover magnetic cartridge packaging and a full-colour instruction manual. It will cost $54.99 / €64.99.

The Game Boy version has a "Silver Sparkle cartridge" and also comes with a numbered hardcover magnetic cartridge box and colour manual, but no acrylic display stand. The retail price will be $44.99 / €49.99.

You can learn more about the game – and where you can pre-order it – by visiting this page.